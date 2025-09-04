Eagles elevate LB Patrick Johnson, S Marcus Epps for Thursday night

The Eagles called up a pair of experienced defensive players from the practice squad ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys.

Linebacker Patrick Johnson and safety Marcus Epps are the two additions to the roster. The Eagles’ decision to elevate those two means that they will have Sam Howell as the only quarterback behind Jalen Hurts for the opener.

Johnson played for the Eagles from 2021-2023 and played one game for the team last year before being claimed off of waivers by the Giants. He returned to the Eagles this offseason and has 39 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 61 career games.

Epps is also in his second stint with the Eagles. He played 54 games and made 25 starts for the team from 2019-2022. He had 85 tackles in 20 games for the Raiders the last two seasons.