 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seasonpredictions_250904.jpg
Florio, Simms make 2025 NFL predictions
nbc_pft_joshallenintvw_250829.jpg
Football taught Allen to stay ‘where my feet are’
nbc_pft_camward_250904.jpg
Callahan: Ward doesn’t need to be ‘superhuman’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seasonpredictions_250904.jpg
Florio, Simms make 2025 NFL predictions
nbc_pft_joshallenintvw_250829.jpg
Football taught Allen to stay ‘where my feet are’
nbc_pft_camward_250904.jpg
Callahan: Ward doesn’t need to be ‘superhuman’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles elevate LB Patrick Johnson, S Marcus Epps for Thursday night

  
Published September 4, 2025 04:35 PM

The Eagles called up a pair of experienced defensive players from the practice squad ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys.

Linebacker Patrick Johnson and safety Marcus Epps are the two additions to the roster. The Eagles’ decision to elevate those two means that they will have Sam Howell as the only quarterback behind Jalen Hurts for the opener.

Johnson played for the Eagles from 2021-2023 and played one game for the team last year before being claimed off of waivers by the Giants. He returned to the Eagles this offseason and has 39 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 61 career games.

Epps is also in his second stint with the Eagles. He played 54 games and made 25 starts for the team from 2019-2022. He had 85 tackles in 20 games for the Raiders the last two seasons.