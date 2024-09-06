Eagles elevate OL Nick Gates, TE E.J. Jenkins for Friday night’s game

The Eagles have called up a pair of players from the practice squad for Friday night’s game against the Packers in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

Offensive lineman Nick Gates and tight end E.J. Jenkins have both been called up. They will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Gates played 13 games and made 10 starts for the Commanders last season. He started 29-of-44 games over four seasons with the Giants before moving on to Washington.

Jenkins has never played in a regular season game. Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra are the tight ends on the Eagles’ 53-man roster.