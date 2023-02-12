 Skip navigation
Eagles go three-and-out, still trail 28-27

  
Published February 12, 2023 04:45 PM
nbc_pft_teehigginsintv_230209
February 9, 2023 02:04 PM
Cincinnati Bengals wide receive Tee Higgins joins the show to explain why the Kansas City Chiefs might have an edge over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles trailed for the first time with 12:04 remaining after the Chiefs scored on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Kadarius Toney. They still trail 28-27 but perhaps not for long.

They took over on their own 25 after a touchback.

Jalen Hurts completed a 5-yard pass to Dallas Goedert on first down before a 2-yard pass to Zach Pascal. On third-and-3, Hurts threw incomplete after being pressured by Carlos Dunlap.

That forced an Eagles punt.

From there, things went from bad to worse as Kadarius Toney returned Arryn Siposs’ punt 65 yards to the 5-yard line before Siposs pushed him out of bounds.

Siposs returned to the active roster Saturday from injured reserve. He is playing his first game since Dec. 11 when he injured his ankle in a game against the Giants.