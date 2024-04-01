Eagles, Jets announce Haason Reddick trade

Edge rusher Haason Reddick has officially been traded to the Jets.

The Jets and Eagles both announced that the deal agreed to and reported widely last Friday has been processed. The Jets will send a conditional 2026 draft pick to the Jets.

It will be a second-round pick if Reddick plays 67.5% of the snaps this season and has at least 10 sacks. If not, it will be a third-round pick.

Reddick was looking for a new contract with the Eagles and the team gave him permission to seek a trade to another team rather than extending his deal. The Jets will now have the chance to do that and reports last week indicated that they are expected to take that step.

Reddick had 27 regular season sacks and 3.5 playoff sacks over two seasons with the Eagles. He joins Jermaine Johnson, John Franklin-Myers, 2023 first-round pick Will McDonald and Micheal Clemons as edge options for the Jets.