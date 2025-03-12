 Skip navigation
Eagles LB/FB Ben VanSumeren signed his exclusive rights tender

  
Published March 12, 2025 04:26 PM

Linebacker/fullback Ben VanSumeren re-signed with the Eagles, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The team tendered VanSumeren as an exclusive rights free agent.

VanSumeren injured the ACL in his knee in a November practice and is working his way back.

He is listed at linebacker on the team’s roster, but he played no snaps on defense. VanSumeren did play 22 snaps on offense as a fullback, and he was a core special teams player with 213 snaps in 11 games.

VanSumeren has three tackles in 2024 after making 13 in nine games in 2023.