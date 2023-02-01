 Skip navigation
Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills is indicted on rape and kidnapping charges

  
Published February 1, 2023 06:19 AM
January 31, 2023 06:05 PM
Peter King and Myles Simmons give their predictions for Super Bowl LVII and explain why Patrick Mahomes is poised to give the Chiefs a strong chance vs. the surging Eagles.

Josh Sills, an undrafted rookie in 2022 who made the 53-man roster with the Eagles, has been indicted on charges of rape and kidnapping .

Via TMZ.com, the allegations arise from an incident that occurred on December 5, 2019, in his home state of Ohio. He allegedly “engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will.”

Sills is due to appear in court on February 16, just four days after Super Bowl LVII.

Sills played college football at West Virginia and Oklahoma State. He appeared in only one game for Philadelphia in 2022.

His relative importance to the team and the serious nature of the charges could (and perhaps should) result in Sills summarily being released by the Eagles.