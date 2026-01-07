 Skip navigation
Eagles open practice window for LB Azeez Ojulari

  
January 7, 2026

The Eagles are getting some defensive depth back on the practice field.

Philadelphia announced on Wednesday that the club has opened the 21-day window for linebacker Azeez Ojulari.

Ojulari has been sidelined by a hamstring injury. He was placed on injured reserve midway through the season.

In his first season with the Eagles, Ojulari appeared in three games with two starts during the regular season, tallying six total tackles.

A second-round pick in 2021, Ojulari spent his first four seasons with the Giants. He had a career-high 6.0 sacks for New York in 2024.