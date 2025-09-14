Eagles push their way to a 20-17 win in Kansas City

Sunday’s game in Kansas City didn’t bear much resemblance to Super Bowl LIX on the scoreboard, but the result was the same as it was in New Orleans in February.

The Eagles converted a first down on a tush push on the first play after the two minute warning and the clock ran out on their 20-17 win from there. When taken with the Super Bowl and the first game of this season, it marks the first time that the Chiefs have lost three straight games with Patrick Mahomes as their starting quarterback.

It was one of many notable tush pushes during the game. The Eagles upped their lead to 20-10 in the fourth quarter when Jalen Hurts scored one play after being stopped short by the Chiefs defense. Replays showed that the Eagles had a false start on the play, but officials didn’t flag it and they didn’t flag another one with another apparent infraction on the next Eagles drive. The Chiefs also argued that they stripped Hurts of the ball on the final tush push, but officials ruled he was down with possession of the ball.

In addition to the false starts, it looked like Eagles lined up in the neutral zone on some of the sneaks and the importance of those plays could lead to further fuel for those who want to take the play out of the game.

The Chiefs were able to get back within a field goal on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, but the Chiefs will rue the turn of events that led to Hurts’ touchdown run. Mahomes hit tight end Travis Kelce in the hands with a pass just outside the end zone, but Kelce couldn’t catch it and Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba picked the ball off.

If Kelce held on, the Chiefs might have found a way to pull out the win but that result wouldn’t have been able to fully obscure the offensive difficulties that they’ve had through the first two weeks of the season. Mahomes had 70 of his 187 passing yards on the team’s final possession and his regular season career-high 69 rushing yards were more than the rest of the team combined. They’ll be in New Jersey to face the Giants next Sunday night and if they can’t get well there, it will be time to worry about the unit’s capabilities this season.

The Eagles offense wasn’t much better and the Chiefs ended up outgaining them for the afternoon. Hurts was 15-of-22 for 101 yards and Saquon Barkley ran 22 times for 88 yards and a touchdown, but a 28-yard catch for DeVonta Smith was the only explosive play for the team’s wide receivers after an even quieter Week 1 against the Cowboys.

While road wins and stout defenses have a way of obscuring flaws, history says that there will be some hand-wringing about the Eagles offense if it can’t get in gear soon. The next chance will come against the 2-0 Rams in Philly next Sunday.