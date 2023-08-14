Eagles put LB Shaun Bradley on IR, sign DT Olive Sagapolu

Linebacker Shaun Bradley announced that his season was over on Sunday and the Eagles made it official on Monday.

Bradley tore his Achilles in the team’s preseason opener on Saturday, which led the Eagles to put him on injured reserve. They signed defensive tackle Olive Sagapolu to fill the open roster spot.

Sagapolu spent time with the Packers, Lions, and Falcons between 2019 and 2021, but never made any regular season appearances. He most recently played for the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers and had 22 tackles and four sacks.

Bradley has been a core special teams for the Eagles in recent seasons. He has 45 tackles in 45 regular season games.