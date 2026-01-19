Eagles request interview with Dolphins assistant Bobby Slowik

The Eagles have requested to interview Dolphins senior passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for their offensive coordinator position, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Slowik was in Miami only one season before the Dolphins fired head coach Mike McDaniel.

He spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Texans. Houston ranked seventh in yards per game in C.J. Stroud’s rookie season of 2023. Stroud regressed in 2024, and the offense took a step back, costing Slowik his job.

Slowik, 38, has 13 years of experience in the NFL. He spent six seasons with the 49ers, rising from a defensive quality control coach (2017-18) to offensive assistant (2019-20) to offensive pass game specialist (2021) to offensive passing game coordinator (2022).

He began his NFL career with Washington, serving as a defensive assistant 2011-13.

Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter and former Giants head coach Brian Daboll also are on the Eagles’ interview list.