 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles request interview with Dolphins assistant Bobby Slowik

  
Published January 18, 2026 08:05 PM

The Eagles have requested to interview Dolphins senior passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for their offensive coordinator position, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Slowik was in Miami only one season before the Dolphins fired head coach Mike McDaniel.

He spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Texans. Houston ranked seventh in yards per game in C.J. Stroud’s rookie season of 2023. Stroud regressed in 2024, and the offense took a step back, costing Slowik his job.

Slowik, 38, has 13 years of experience in the NFL. He spent six seasons with the 49ers, rising from a defensive quality control coach (2017-18) to offensive assistant (2019-20) to offensive pass game specialist (2021) to offensive passing game coordinator (2022).

He began his NFL career with Washington, serving as a defensive assistant 2011-13.

Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter and former Giants head coach Brian Daboll also are on the Eagles’ interview list.