Eagles sign DB Tyler Hall

The Eagles have signed cornerback Tyler Hall.

Hall, 25, primarily has played slot cornerback since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming in 2020. He has seen 301 snaps in the slot and 85 outside.

He began his career with the Falcons, playing nine games as a rookie, before going to the Raiders.

In 2023, Hall appeared in 11 games with three starts and totaled 20 tackles.

He has 46 tackles, a sack and four passes defensed in four seasons, seeing action in 31 games with six starts.