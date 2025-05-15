 Skip navigation
Eagles sign fourth-round pick Ty Robinson

  
Published May 15, 2025 04:16 PM

The Eagles announced the signing of a draft pick on Thursday afternoon.

Fourth-round pick Ty Robinson has signed a four-year deal with the team. The defensive lineman was one of five straight defensive selections to open Philly’s draft and he is the seventh of the team’s 10 draft picks to sign his rookie deal.

Robinson was a starter at Nebraska the last three seasons. He finished up his time with the Cornhuskers by recording 37 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

First-round linebacker Jihaad Campbell, second-round safety Andrew Mukuba, and seventh-round offensive tackle Cameron Williams are the remaining unsigned picks for the Eagles.