Eagles sign Julio Jones

Wide receiver Julio Jones is the newest member of the Eagles.

The Eagles announced that they signed the veteran wideout on Tuesday afternoon. Jones joins former Titans teammate A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith, and Olamide Zaccheaus in a receiving corps that lost Quez Watkins to injured reserve last week.

Jones 24 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns in 10 regular season games for the Buccaneers last season. He had seven catches for 74 yards and a touchdown in their playoff loss to the Cowboys.

Jones played for the Titans in 2021 and spent his first 10 NFL seasons in Atlanta. He advanced to one Super Bowl during his time with the Falcons and will now be part of the Eagles’ bid to get back there for the second year in a row.