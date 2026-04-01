Eagles sign LB Chandler Martin

The Eagles have added a linebacker to their roster.

The team announced the signing of Chandler Martin. He has agreed to a two-year deal in Philadelphia.

Martin was undrafted out of East Tennessee State last year and he signed with the Ravens. He wound up on the practice squad and was called up to appear in three games on special teams, but his season ended with a torn ACL in Week 13.

Martin was credited with five tackles in his time with Baltimore.

Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Smael Mondon, and Chance Campbell will also be competing for playing time at linebacker in Philadelphia.