Eagles take 10-0 lead on Packers in fourth quarter

Neither team scored a touchdown in the first three quarters of Monday Night Football.

The Eagles became the first to reach the end zone on a 36-yard throw by Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith. Smith outjumped safety Evan Williams on a pass slightly underthrown.

The Eagles lead the Packers 10-0.

Smith’s touchdown was set up on the previous play, a third-and-7 from the Eagles 23. Hurts threw a short pass to Saquon Barkley, who avoided the attempted tackle of Carrington Valentine before the first-down marker. Barkley ended up going 41 yards before Xavier McKinney saved the touchdown for a play.

The Eagles scored the first points on a 39-yard field goal by Jake Elliott with 8:58 remaining in the third quarter.

Hurts is now 14-of-21 for 167 yards and a touchdown.