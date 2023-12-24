Ed Oliver on key sack: That’s what they pay me for

The Bills gave defensive tackle Ed Oliver a new contract this offseason and Saturday night’s game against the Chargers showed why the team made an investment in a future with Oliver as a key piece of their team.

Oliver had two sacks of Chargers quarterback Easton Stick in the 24-22 Bills win, including one on Los Angeles’ first offensive play after Tyler Bass’ go-ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter. That sack moved Oliver up to 8.5 for the season and it joined a big play late in the win over the Chiefs as examples of the kinds of plays Oliver wants to make in order to show people with “certain opinions” about the Bills’ decision to pay him that they were incorrect.

“That’s what they pay me to do, make plays late in games. Just like in Kansas City, like her. It’s becoming a trend. A good trend, so I’d like to keep it going,” Oliver said in the locker room.

Oliver has already set a career-high in sacks and a big finish to the season would help set him and the Bills up for a chance to make even more plays come the postseason.

