Eddy Piñeiro will work out for the 49ers

Tuesday brought word that Jake Moody will no longer be kicking for the 49ers, and a potential replacement quickly emerged.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Eddy Piñeiro will work out for the team. There’s no word of any other workouts scheduled at the moment.

Piñeiro spent the past three seasons with the Panthers before becoming a free agent in March. He went 80-of-90 on field goals and 80-of-87 on extra points during his time in Carolina.

He also appeared in five games for the Jets in 2021, when current 49ers special teams coordinator Brant Boyer held the same position with New York.

