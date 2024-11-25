 Skip navigation
Elijah Hicks, Ryan Bates only players listed on Bears injury report

  
Published November 25, 2024 05:14 PM

The Bears have only two players on their first injury report of the short week.

Defensive back Elijah Hicks (ankle) is listed as a non-participant while offensive lineman Ryan Bates (concussion) is listed as limited.

That means the Bears are quite healthy for this time of year when it comes to players currently on the 53-man roster.

Playing against the Lions on Thursday night, Chicago held a walk-through instead of a full practice on Monday.