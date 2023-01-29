 Skip navigation
Elijah Mitchell inactive for NFC Championship Game

  
Published January 29, 2023 08:47 AM
The 49ers won’t have their No. 2 running back for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Elijah Mitchell is inactive with a groin injury.

Mitchell was listed as questionable after he did not practice all week. Mitchell had 14 carries for 51 yards in last week’s win over Dallas. He also caught a touchdown pass in the wild card victory over Seattle.

But San Francisco has plenty of options at running back, starting with Christian McCaffrey. While he didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday, he was a full participant on Friday and did not have an injury status for the game.

Deebo Samuel is also likely to see work out of the backfield. Jordan Mason is also an option at running back, as is Tevin Coleman, who was elevated off the practice squad and is active.

Cornerback Amber Thomas (ankle) is also inactive after he was questionable for the game.

On the other side, cornerback Avonte Maddox is officially back from his toe injury. He did not have an injury status on Friday. The Eagles had no players on their 53-man roster with a game status.

For the 49ers, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, defensive end Drake Jackson, offensive lineman Nick Zakelj, running back Ty Davis-Price, and tight end Ross Dwelley are inactive.

The Eagles inactives are quarterback Ian Book, cornerback Josiah Scott, running back Trey Sermon, safety Anthony Harris, linebacker Kyron Johnson, and offensive lineman Josh Sills.