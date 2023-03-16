 Skip navigation
Elimination of AFC/NFC packages will make for an even bigger network free-for-all for Jets games

  
Published March 16, 2023 07:55 AM
March 16, 2023 09:36 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal who they believe are the most glad Aaron Rodgers intends to play for the Jets, from Jordan Love to Jets WRs and more.

With quarterback Aaron Rodgers intending to join the Jets, the NFL will have a bunch of high-profile games for which the various networks will be clamoring .

From six prime-time-worthy games against AFC East rivals to visits from the Chiefs, Eagles, and Chargers to road games against the Cowboys and Giants, there are at least 11 games that, with Rodgers on the Jets, become incredibly compelling.

Adding to the scheduling intrigue is the fact that, for the first time, all lines between the AFC and NFC package will be obliterated in 2023. CBS is no longer the presumed home of all non-prime-time AFC vs. AFC games and all AFC vs. NFC games, when the AFC team is the visitor.

This year, it’s open season. Bills-Jets at 1:00 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET on a Sunday can be given to Fox or CBS. In past years, it would have been a CBS game.

More recently, there have been some cross-flex games. This year, all broadcast partners will be (and probably already are) lobbying for as many Jets games as possible.

Here’s my only request, on behalf of all football fans. Regardless of network, let’s get Chiefs-Jets on the schedule as early as possible, in order to ensure that we’ll finally see Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers.