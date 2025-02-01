Eric Bieniemy hired as Bears’ running backs coach

Eric Bieniemy is returning to the NFL.

Bieniemy has agreed to terms to become the Bears’ running backs coach, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports.

Bieniemy spent last season as UCLA’s offensive coordinator. The Bruins, though, fired Bieniemy after the team ranked 126th nationally among FBS teams in scoring (18.4 points per game) and failed to put up more than 20 points over their final four games.

Bieniemy was with the Chiefs from 2013-22 and had hoped to parlay two Super Bowl titles into a head coaching job. It did not work out.

He was the Chiefs’ running backs coach before a promotion to offensive coordinator in 2018.

In 2023, Bieniemy left the Chiefs to become the Commanders’ assistant head coach. After Washington moved on from Ron Rivera, Bieniemy went to the college ranks for a year.

Now, Ben Johnson has brought Bieniemy back to the NFL.