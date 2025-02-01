 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_wilksnews_250131.jpg
NYJ reportedly hire Wilks as defensive coordinator
nbc_pft_beanevsrefs_250131.jpg
Beane delicately addresses AFC Championship calls
nbc_pft_billsprobs_250131.jpg
Bills aim to ‘keep kicking the door’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_wilksnews_250131.jpg
NYJ reportedly hire Wilks as defensive coordinator
nbc_pft_beanevsrefs_250131.jpg
Beane delicately addresses AFC Championship calls
nbc_pft_billsprobs_250131.jpg
Bills aim to ‘keep kicking the door’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eric Bieniemy hired as Bears’ running backs coach

  
Published February 1, 2025 05:40 PM

Eric Bieniemy is returning to the NFL.

Bieniemy has agreed to terms to become the Bears’ running backs coach, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports.

Bieniemy spent last season as UCLA’s offensive coordinator. The Bruins, though, fired Bieniemy after the team ranked 126th nationally among FBS teams in scoring (18.4 points per game) and failed to put up more than 20 points over their final four games.

Bieniemy was with the Chiefs from 2013-22 and had hoped to parlay two Super Bowl titles into a head coaching job. It did not work out.

He was the Chiefs’ running backs coach before a promotion to offensive coordinator in 2018.

In 2023, Bieniemy left the Chiefs to become the Commanders’ assistant head coach. After Washington moved on from Ron Rivera, Bieniemy went to the college ranks for a year.

Now, Ben Johnson has brought Bieniemy back to the NFL.