Eric Bieniemy’s arrival won’t change Commanders’ quarterback plan for 2023

  
Published February 19, 2023 05:01 AM
nbc_pft_ronrivera_230208
February 8, 2023 02:23 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Ron Rivera to unpack why he’s focused on building a strong team culture, how the Commanders are approaching the offseason with Sam Howell as the starter and more.

During Super Bowl week in Arizona, Commanders coach Ron Rivera was candid about the team’s plan for quarterback in 2023.

Rivera said on PFT Live (video attached) that Sam Howell enters the offseason program as QB1, that they won’t pursue a veteran starter, and that they will try to add a veteran backup.

That was said before Rivera hired an offensive coordinator. In the aftermath of the hiring of Eric Bieniemy to fill that role, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that the strategy has not changed.

Bieniemy, along with the other candidates for the job, were positive about the team’s offensive roster, including Howell. The main challenge for the coming season will be to repair and improve the offensive line.

The Commanders aren’t far away from qualifying for the playoffs. But for a couple of questionable calls against the Giants, it may have been Washington and not New York as the No. 6 seed in 2022.