Erik Harris works out for Browns

Veteran safety Erik Harris is in Cleveland on Friday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Harris is working out for the Browns. Harris spent last season with the Falcons, but was not on a roster during the offseason or training camp.

Harris had 13 tackles while spending most of his time as a reserve in 14 appearances for Atlanta last year. He started 12 games in 2021 and made 30 starts over four seasons with the Raiders.

The Browns have been practicing without safety Juan Thornhill because of a calf injury, but there’s no official word yet about his availability for Monday night’s game against the Steelers.