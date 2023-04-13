 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

ESPN disputes report that Josh Harris will buy the Commanders

  
Published April 13, 2023 11:10 AM
nbc_pft_bezoscommanders_230413
April 13, 2023 08:54 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the strategy of why Jeff Bezos wouldn’t want to make a run at buying the Commanders.

Given that the reporting regarding the Commanders sale has been all over the place generally, it’s fitting that ESPN.com is now disputing the reporting that owner Daniel Snyder has agreed to sell the team to Josh Harris.

According to ESPN.com, Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos remains in the mix for the team.

As an unnamed source told ESPN.com, it’s “a head-to-head race. . . . It’s anyone’s game .”

Is it though? Is Steve Apostolopoulos really in it? Or is something else going on, such as perhaps Snyder trying to use the uncertainty to shake one more concession from Harris?

As noted when ESPN reported on the same day that Harris and then that Apostolopoulos had made a $6 billion bid for the team, there has to be a way to break the tie. Even if it means a full-blown auction, with “I have 6; do I hear 6.1?” and so on, until one bidder remains.

It makes sense, given the full bulk of the reporting on this situation, to be skeptical generally. It’s hard to know the specific reports about which to be skeptical. But the unnamed source persuaded someone at ESPN.com to green light a report that Apostolopoulos is still in play, which presumably is no small feat.

Maybe the deal isn’t done. Maybe it is. The uncertainty underscores the fact that this one won’t be done until it’s officially and finally and completely done.