nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they're still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL's handling of QBs?

Evan Engram ruled out after hurting hamstring in warmups

  
Published September 15, 2024 12:10 PM

The Jaguars made a big addition to their inactive list about an hour ahead of kickoff.

Tight end Evan Engram hurt his hamstring during pregame warmups in Jacksonville and he will not play against the Browns as a result. The announcement came about 30 minutes after the Jaguars handed in their initial inactive list.

Engram had one catch for five yards last week, but had 114 catches last season so his absence will be a significant one.

Brenton Strange and Luke Farrell are the other tight ends on the active roster in Jacksonville. Neither of them was targeted with a pass by quarterback Trevor Lawrence last weekend.