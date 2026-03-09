Falcons agree to one-year deal with DE Cameron Thomas

New Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski will have a familiar face on Atlanta’s defensive line in 2026.

Defensive end Cameron Thomas has agreed to a one-year, $3.1 million deal with the Falcons, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Thomas, 26, was a Cardinals third-round pick in the 2022 draft. He was traded to the Chiefs at the start of the 2024 season and played four games for the club before he was waived in November.

The Browns — then coached by Stefanski — claimed Thomas and the defensive end served in a reserve role for Cleveland.

In 2025, Thomas appeared in all 17 games, recording 28 total tackles with 2.5 sacks and seven quarterback hits. He was on the field for 29 percent of Cleveland’s defensive snaps and 57 percent of special teams snaps.