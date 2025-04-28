 Skip navigation
Falcons agree to terms with 11 undrafted free agents

  
Published April 28, 2025 02:50 PM

The Falcons only drafted five players this year, which made the post-draft rush to sign undrafted players a big part of General Manager Terry Fontenot’s plans.

Fontenot said at a press conference over the weekend that the Falcons “really have to attack undrafted free agency in the right way” and the first results of that effort were announced on Monday. They have agreed to terms with 11 rookies who went unselected over seven rounds.

The group includes Miami defensive lineman Simeon Barrow Jr., Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant, Michigan State running back Nathan Carter, Oregon State offensive lineman Joshua Gray, North Dakota State linebacker Nick Kubitz, Oregon cornerback Dontae Manning, San Jose State wide receiver Nick Nash, South Carolina tight end Joshua Simon, Vanderbilt wide receiver Quincy Skinner Jr., Iowa State linebacker Malik Verdon, and Georgia Tech offensive tackle Jordan Williams.

The Falcons will open their rookie minicamp on May 9.