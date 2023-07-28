Falcons agree to terms with Justin Ellis

The Falcons have agreed to terms with free agent defensive tackle Justin Ellis, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Ellis worked out for the Falcons on Friday.

The Raiders made Ellis a fourth-round pick in 2014, and he has played nine seasons for the Raiders, (2014-18), Ravens (2019-21) and Giants (2022).

He played all 17 games for the Giants last season, making four starts. Ellis totaled 22 tackles, one sack and one quarterback hit in 362 defensive snaps and 44 on special teams.

Ellis has not played more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps in any season since his rookie season when he played 56 percent, but he has been a solid run stopper as a rotational player.

He has appeared in 117 games with 54 starts in his career, recording 182 tackles, 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hits.