Falcons agree to terms with UFL DT Prince Emili

  
Published June 19, 2024 03:46 PM

The Falcons are signing free agent defensive tackle Prince Emili, his agent, Paul Sheehy, announced.

Emili, 25, played for the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL this spring. The Brahmas lost to the Birmingham Stallions in the championship game on Sunday.

Emili made 21 tackles, two tackles for loss and three sacks in the UFL.

He has spent time with the Bills and the Saints in the NFL, playing two games for Buffalo in 2022. Emili saw action on 22 defensive snaps and made three tackles and a pass defensed.

Emili has remained an NFL free agent since the Saints cut him out of the preseason last summer.