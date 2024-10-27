 Skip navigation
Falcons convert Bucs fumble into a touchdown

  
Published October 27, 2024 01:15 PM

Missing their top two receivers, the Buccaneers ran the first two plays. The second, though, turned into a disaster as Falcons safety Jessie Bates punched the ball out of Rachaad White’s hands.

Bates recovered at the Tampa Bay 43.

Replay reviewed the fumble and let it stand.

Four plays later, on fourth-and-3, Kirk Cousins hit Kyle Pitts for a 36-yard touchdown.

The Falcons lead 7-0 in a battle of NFC South rivals.

Cousins is 2-for-3 for 42 yards and a touchdown.