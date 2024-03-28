Falcons cut OL Justin Shaffer

The Falcons have released offensive lineman Justin Shaffer, the team announced Thursday.

Shaffer spent the past two seasons on Atlanta’s practice squad and signed a futures contract after the 2023 season concluded.

He has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game.

The Falcons selected the Georgia product in the sixth round of the 2022 draft.

They waived him out of the preseason his rookie season before signing him to the practice squad. The same thing happened in 2023, as the Falcons waived him out of camp before signing him to the practice squad once he cleared waivers.