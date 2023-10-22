Falcons have “no update” on Bijan Robinson

Something strange is going on with the Falcons and running back Bijan Robinson.

The seventh overall pick in the 2023 draft has barely played. He has no touches through one half.

The Falcons have made no announcement about Robinson. He did not start the game. He was not on the injury report. There has been no update during the game.

It can’t be this way, in a world of legalized gambling, which includes for-money fantasy football and daily fantasy. Any player who is such an integral piece to a team’s offense just can’t be barely used with nothing from the team, during (or ideally before) the game.

We’ll continue to monitor the situation. We’ll continue to ask the team for updates. And we’ll see whether it creates an eventual issue from the perspective of the league, or elsewhere.

UPDATE 2:44 p.m. ET: Coach Arthur Smith told Fox that Robinson isn’t feeling well. That’s something that the TEAM needs to officially announced by now — and that it should have announced before the game began.