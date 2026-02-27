 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260227.jpg
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
ConcepcionNEW.jpg
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
nbc_pft_drew_allar_260226.jpg
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Falcons hire Patrick Toney as their defensive pass game coordinator

  
Published February 27, 2026 06:53 PM

The Falcons have made another addition to their defensive coaching staff.

The team announced that Patrick Toney will be their defensive pass game coordinator. Toney had agreed to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss earlier this year, but the school will now have to look for someone else to fill that role.

Toney spent the last three seasons as the Cardinals’ defensive backs coach. He was the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Florida in 2022 and the defensive coordinator at Louisiana for two seasons before joining the Gators.

The Falcons also fired assistant defensive line coach LaTroy Lewis on Friday.