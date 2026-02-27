Falcons hire Patrick Toney as their defensive pass game coordinator

The Falcons have made another addition to their defensive coaching staff.

The team announced that Patrick Toney will be their defensive pass game coordinator. Toney had agreed to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss earlier this year, but the school will now have to look for someone else to fill that role.

Toney spent the last three seasons as the Cardinals’ defensive backs coach. He was the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Florida in 2022 and the defensive coordinator at Louisiana for two seasons before joining the Gators.

The Falcons also fired assistant defensive line coach LaTroy Lewis on Friday.