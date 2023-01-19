 Skip navigation
Top News

Falcons interview Brian Flores for defensive coordinator

  
Published January 19, 2023 11:26 AM
Brian Flores is a strong candidate to become the next head coach of the Cardinals , but if he doesn’t get that job, Falcons defensive coordinator might be his next option.

Flores interviewed for the Falcons’ defensive coordinator vacancy, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Although Flores, the former Dolphins head coach, is suing the NFL for discriminatory hiring policies, that isn’t stopping him from getting considered for multiple job promotions.

After spending three years as head coach of the Dolphins, Flores spent last season as the Steelers’ senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. He was previously an assistant in New England for 11 seasons.