Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Falcons interview Vic Fangio in defensive coordinator search

  
Published January 18, 2023 06:35 AM
Former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio had a long run as a defensive coordinator before his time in Denver and he’s been a popular candidate for teams looking for a coordinator this offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Fangio is interviewing with the Falcons on Wednesday. The Falcons have an opening at the top of their defensive staff after Dean Pees’ retirement earlier this year.

Fangio also interviewed with the Panthers this month.

The Panthers are still looking for a head coach and have a meeting set with Sean Payton this week. Reports have indicated that Fangio would likely join Payton’s staff as a defensive coordinator, but the Falcons interview suggests that’s not a sure thing. Part of the reason for that may be that Payton could wind up in Denver and a return to the team that fired him last year may not be in the cards for Fangio.