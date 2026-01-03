Falcons list A.J. Terrell, two others as questionable due to illness

Sunday’s game between the Falcons and Saints may wind up determining who wins the NFC South and the Falcons announced several changes to their injury report on Saturday.

Cornerback A.J. Terrell and two other players have been added to the injury report due to illness. Terrell, defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro, and long snapper Liam McCullough are now listed as questionable for Sunday’s home game.

The Panthers will win the NFC South by beating the Bucs on Saturday. If they lose, they will still be the division champs if Atlanta beats the Saints.

Wide receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney were already listed as questionable. Tight end Kyle Pitts has the same designation and knee injuries are the reason all three players are on the list.

The Falcons also announced that safety DeMarcco Hellams and defensive lineman Sam Roberts will not be activated from injured reserve this weekend. Punter Trenton Gill has been elevated from the practice squad.