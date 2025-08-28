 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hamiltonjackson_250828.jpg
Hamilton lands huge extension, what about Lamar?
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_250828.jpg
Patriots will be ‘drastically better’ under Vrabel
nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_250828.jpg
Dolphins need to protect, support Tua

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hamiltonjackson_250828.jpg
Hamilton lands huge extension, what about Lamar?
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_250828.jpg
Patriots will be ‘drastically better’ under Vrabel
nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_250828.jpg
Dolphins need to protect, support Tua

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons put edge rusher Bralen Trice on IR

  
Published August 28, 2025 12:11 PM

Falcons edge rusher Bralen Trice missed all of the 2024 season with a knee injury and further troubles will keep him off the field to start the 2025 season.

The Falcons put Trice on injured reserve on Thursday, which means that he’ll miss at least the first four games of the year. Head coach Raheem Morris said that the team is hoping Trice can return to action after their Week 5 bye.

“If it’s the best-case scenario we have discussed, it is the bye,” Morris said, via the team’s website.

Trice was a third-round pick last year, so a Week 6 return would also mark a regular season debut.

The Falcons signed safety Jordan Fuller to the active roster in a corresponding move. Fuller was released in the cut to 53 players earlier this week.