Falcons put edge rusher Bralen Trice on IR

Falcons edge rusher Bralen Trice missed all of the 2024 season with a knee injury and further troubles will keep him off the field to start the 2025 season.

The Falcons put Trice on injured reserve on Thursday, which means that he’ll miss at least the first four games of the year. Head coach Raheem Morris said that the team is hoping Trice can return to action after their Week 5 bye.

“If it’s the best-case scenario we have discussed, it is the bye,” Morris said, via the team’s website.

Trice was a third-round pick last year, so a Week 6 return would also mark a regular season debut.

The Falcons signed safety Jordan Fuller to the active roster in a corresponding move. Fuller was released in the cut to 53 players earlier this week.