Falcons put Jared Bernhardt on reserve/retired list

Former lacrosse player Jared Bernhardt made the Falcons as a wide receiver last year, but he won’t be on the roster again this year.

The Falcons announced that Bernhardt has been placed on the reserve/retired list on Monday. The move was announced along with Atlanta’s signing of wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

Bernhardt won the Tewaaraton Award as the best college lacrosse player in the country while at Maryland in 2021 and then transferred to Ferris State to play football that fall. He played quarterback at Ferris State, but shifted positions with the Falcons and appeared in two games before going on injured reserve with a groin injury.

With Bernhardt off the roster, Arcega-Whiteside joins Drake London, Scotty Miller, KhaDarel Hodge, Mack Hollins, Penny Hart, Frank Darby, Slade Bolden, Josh Ali, Keilahn Harris, Xavier Malone, and Justin Marshall at wideout in Atlanta.