Falcons re-sign Liam McCullough

Long snapper Liam McCullough is staying with the Falcons.

The team announced that they have signed McCullough to a one-year contract. McCullough was set for exclusive rights free agency this offseason.

Exclusive rights free agents are barred from negotiating with other teams if their current club tenders them a contract, so McCullough didn’t have many options once the Falcons showed interest in bringing him back.

McCullough signed with the Falcons last April after having stints with the Raiders and Steelers that ended without him seeing any game action. He played in every game during the regular season and was credited with three tackles while covering kicks.