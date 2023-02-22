 Skip navigation
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
Earnhardt Jr.: 'Surreal' to have NASCAR in Chicago
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Falcons re-sign Liam McCullough

  
Published February 22, 2023 10:50 AM
February 17, 2023 03:51 PM
Reeta Hubbard joins Brother from Another to explain why the Atlanta Falcons' offensive weapons could complement Lamar Jackson's skill set well if the QB does end up leaving Baltimore.

Long snapper Liam McCullough is staying with the Falcons.

The team announced that they have signed McCullough to a one-year contract. McCullough was set for exclusive rights free agency this offseason.

Exclusive rights free agents are barred from negotiating with other teams if their current club tenders them a contract, so McCullough didn’t have many options once the Falcons showed interest in bringing him back.

McCullough signed with the Falcons last April after having stints with the Raiders and Steelers that ended without him seeing any game action. He played in every game during the regular season and was credited with three tackles while covering kicks.