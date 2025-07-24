Falcons release DB Kevin King, place three on NFI

The Falcons released defensive back Kevin King and placed three players on the non-football injury list, the team announced Thursday.

King re-signed with the Falcons this offseason.

He played 15 games with one start for the team last season, seeing action on 71 defensive snaps and 161 on special teams. He totaled 10 tackles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

The Packers selected King in the second round in 2017. In 66 career games, he has totaled 200 tackles, five tackles for loss, 32 passes defensed, seven interceptions, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and one sack.

Defensive lineman LaCale London, inside linebacker Malik Verdon and cornerback Cobee Bryant landed on NFI for the start of camp. They can return to the 90-player roster as soon as they pass a physical.

London spent last season on the Falcons’ practice squad and signed a futures contract at the end of the season. Verdon and Bryant were signed as undrafted free agents this spring.

Inside linebacker Troy Andersen went on the physically unable to perform list, a move coach Raheem Morris announced before practice.