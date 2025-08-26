 Skip navigation
Falcons release QB Easton Stick

  
Published August 26, 2025 10:33 AM

At least for now, the Falcons are down to two quarterbacks.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Atlanta has released Easton Stick.

That leaves just Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins as the club’s QBs.

Stick, 29, signed with the Falcons in late April. He received the most playing time of any of the Falcons quarterbacks in the preseason, completing 54-of-78 passes for 520 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Stick had previously played his entire career with the Chargers. He started four games in 2023, completing 63.8 percent of his passes for 1,129 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in his five total appearances that season.

All teams must be down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.