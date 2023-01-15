 Skip navigation
Falcons request interviews with Al Holcomb, Brian Flores

  
Published January 15, 2023 03:52 PM
The Falcons are looking at a coach from a divisional rival as they try to find a new defensive coordinator.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Falcons have requested permission to interview Panthers defensive coordinator Al Holcomb. The Falcons are filling the vacancy created by Dean Pees’ retirement.

Holcomb was the defensive run game coordinator in Carolina this season until Matt Rhule was fired and Steve Wilks was named interim head coach. Wilks promoted Holcomb after defensive coordinator Phil Snow was fired. Holcomb was also the defensive coordinator under Wilks in Arizona in 2018.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that the Falcons have also requested an interview with Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores. Flores interviewed for the coordinator job in Pittsburgh and the Cardinals have requested permission to interview him for head coach.

The Falcons were denied permission to interview Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.