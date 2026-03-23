Seahawks match Jaguars’ offer sheet for RFA Jake Bobo

Jake Bobo will not be headed to a different team in 2026.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, the Seahawks have decided to match the offer sheet Bobo signed with the Jaguars as a restricted free agent.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports the new contract is for two years and worth $5.5 million, with $4.5 million guaranteed. Additionally, Bobo will receive a $1.75 million signing bonus and can earn up to $7 million with incentives.

Bobo, 27, has been with Seattle since signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He appeared in all 17 games in each of his first two seasons while playing 11 in 2025. He caught just two passes for 20 yards in the regular season, but also had two receptions for 33 yards with a touchdown in three postseason games, helping the Seahawks win Super Bowl LX.

Seattle had tendered Bobo at the original-round level, meaning he would have made $3.52 million on a one-year deal. But Jacksonville’s offer now means Bobo is set to be back with the Seahawks through 2027.