MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Falcons see Bijan Robinson as “a lot more than a running back”

  
Published April 28, 2023 03:45 AM
nbc_simms_no8bijanrobinson_230427
April 27, 2023 09:31 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss how the Atlanta Falcons' strong offensive line will serve star RB Bijan Robinson well at the NFL level.

The Falcons defied recent trends when they made the eighth overall pick of the draft on Thursday night.

No running backs had been taken in the top 20 of the draft since Saquon Barkley went second overall in 2018 and the Falcons ended that run by selecting Bijan Robinson. Robinson was highly productive at Texas and was widely viewed as a likely first-round pick in recent months, but there were still questions for the team about the value of taking a back at that point.

General Manager Terry Fontenot said Robinson’s “versatility, the impact that he’s going to make” was appealing because they want to play “positionless football” with players like Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Tyler Allegier, and Cordarrelle Patterson. Head coach Arthur Smith followed the same line of thought when sharing his view of why Robinson was worth a top 10 pick.

“Yeah, conventional wisdom, he’s a lot more than a running back ,” Smith said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com. “He’s an impact football player.”

Robinson acknowledged the consensus view of running backs at the professional level and said he hopes he can help other backs be “seen and looked at the right way” by thriving in the Falcons offense. Whatever the impact on future drafts, the Falcons share Robinson’s hope for a successful NFL future.