Falcons select WR Zachariah Branch at No. 79

The Falcons are keeping an explosive player in the Peach State.

With the No. 79 overall pick in the third round, Atlanta has selected receiver Zachariah Branch out of Georgia.

Branch spent his first two collegiate seasons at USC before transferring to Georgia in 2025. He excelled as a returner as a freshman in 2023, taking a punt 75 yards for a touchdown and a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown.

In 2025, he was a second-team All-SEC honoree after leading the conference in receptions. He finished the year with 81 catches for 811 yards with six TDs.

He will now join a group of offensive players that includes Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts.