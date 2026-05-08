Falcons sign four draft picks, including third-round WR Zachariah Branch

The Atlanta signed four draft picks on Thursday, the team announced.

The signing of sixth-round linebacker Harold Perkins was previously reported. The Falcons also signed third-round wide receiver Zachariah Branch, fourth-round linebacker Kendal Daniels and seventh-round offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa.

Atlanta selected Branch with the 79th overall pick. He played the 2025 season at Georgia following two seasons (2023-24) at Southern California. In three college seasons, Branch appeared in 38 games and caught 159 passes for 1,634 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Falcons selected Daniels 134th overall. He played 52 games with 41 starts in five seasons with Oklahoma State (2022-24) and Oklahoma (2025). Daniels recorded 293 tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 16 passes defensed, 7.5 sacks, five interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Onianwa was the 231st overall pick. He spent four seasons (2021-24) at Rice before transferring to Ohio State for the 2025 season. Onianwa made 25 consecutive starts at right tackle in 2022 and 2023 before moving to left tackle before the 2024 season, starting all nine games he played that year.