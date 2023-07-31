Falcons sign Godwin Igwebuike

There’s a new running back in Falcons camp.

The team announced the signing of Godwin Igwebuike on Monday morning. Kicker Matthew Trickett was cut to make room for Igwebuike on the 90-man roster.

Igwebuike entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Buccaneers in 2018. He was also a defensive back at that point and remained one through stints with the 49ers, Eagles, and Jets before switching positions with the Lions in 2021.

He ran 18 times for 118 yards in 17 games with Detroit and had three carries for four yards in five games with the Seahawks last season.

Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, and Cordarrelle Patterson head up the running back depth chart in Atlanta.