Falcons to sign QB Kyle Trask to their practice squad

The Falcons announced on Wednesday that Michael Penix will have season-ending knee surgery and they will be adding a quarterback to help fill out the depth chart in his absence.

Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters in a press conference that the team will sign Kyle Trask to their practice squad. Easton Stick has been on the practice squad, but will move onto the 53-man roster to back up Kirk Cousins.

Trask was a 2021 second-round pick of the Buccaneers and remained in Tampa until being cut at the end of training camp this summer.

Trask appeared in seven regular season games during his time with the Bucs. He was 4-of-11 for 28 yards in those appearances.