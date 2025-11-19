 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_aaronrv2_251119.jpg
Rodgers won’t need surgery on fractured wrist
nbc_pft_ramseyfine_251119.jpg
NFL should publicize result of all appealed fines
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Falcons to sign QB Kyle Trask to their practice squad

  
Published November 19, 2025 11:56 AM

The Falcons announced on Wednesday that Michael Penix will have season-ending knee surgery and they will be adding a quarterback to help fill out the depth chart in his absence.

Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters in a press conference that the team will sign Kyle Trask to their practice squad. Easton Stick has been on the practice squad, but will move onto the 53-man roster to back up Kirk Cousins.

Trask was a 2021 second-round pick of the Buccaneers and remained in Tampa until being cut at the end of training camp this summer.

Trask appeared in seven regular season games during his time with the Bucs. He was 4-of-11 for 28 yards in those appearances.