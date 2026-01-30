Report: Travis Switzer considered frontrunner for Browns offensive coordinator

New Browns head coach Todd Monken is looking to bring another one of Baltimore’s offensive assistant coaches with him to Cleveland.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Travis Switzer is the frontrunner to become Cleveland’s offensive coordinator.

Switzer spent the last nine seasons with the Ravens, the last three as the team’s run game coordinator alongside Monken as offensive coordinator. Derrick Henry posted 1,921 yards in 2024 and 1,595 yards in 2025 with Monken and Switzer.

Switzer had served in several different roles with Baltimore, also working with the receivers and tight ends.

To this point, Monken has not announced whether or not he will call the offensive plays for Cleveland.