Falcons trade up (and they don’t take a quarterback)

The Falcons traded up in round two, from No. 43 to No. 35. Fortunately, they didn’t draft another quarterback.

Instead, they added Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Ohrhorhro, after doing a deal with the Cardinals.

The Falcons added pick No. 79 to pick No. 43 for No. 35 and No. 186.

It gives the Falcons some help on defense, especially with Grady Jarrett getting closer to the end of the line.

The move will do little to get fans to feel better about Thursday’s stunning decision to take Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick. No matter how hard media members employed by the Falcons and/or the NFL try to make it make sense, it does not.