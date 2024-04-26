 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerstakealt_240426.jpg
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
nbc_pft_defensiveplayersdrafted_240426.jpg
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
nbc_pft_sevenwrs_240424.jpg
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerstakealt_240426.jpg
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
nbc_pft_defensiveplayersdrafted_240426.jpg
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
nbc_pft_sevenwrs_240424.jpg
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons trade up (and they don’t take a quarterback)

  
Published April 26, 2024 07:35 PM

The Falcons traded up in round two, from No. 43 to No. 35. Fortunately, they didn’t draft another quarterback.

Instead, they added Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Ohrhorhro, after doing a deal with the Cardinals.

The Falcons added pick No. 79 to pick No. 43 for No. 35 and No. 186.

It gives the Falcons some help on defense, especially with Grady Jarrett getting closer to the end of the line.

The move will do little to get fans to feel better about Thursday’s stunning decision to take Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick. No matter how hard media members employed by the Falcons and/or the NFL try to make it make sense, it does not.